Groups exchange gunfire in Sheboygan, 4 arrested

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police arrested four men in connection to a fight that escalated into people firing gunshots Saturday night.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to South Business Drive and Mead around 11:23 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

At the scene, witnesses told officers that two groups of people were fighting and that people in each group had fired gunshots.

One person suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was treated at a hospital.

Police say they arrested two people from each group: 26, 27, 30, and 31 years old. Officers found two firearms.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip