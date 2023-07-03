Group of teens steal car, pursued by police: 12-16 year-old suspects, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police arrested a group of teens after they allegedly stole a vehicle and drove away from pursuing officers, before they ditched the car and tried to make a run for it on foot.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery near the Mitchell Park Domes. Officers tried to pull suspects over but they drove off in the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended about a half dozen blocks north near 30th and Michigan, where the suspects stopped and got out of the vehicle. The suspects tried to run away. Meanwhile, the stolen and abandoned vehicle rolled and crashed with a squad car. No injuries were reported.

The 13-year-old Milwaukee male driver as well as the passengers ( a 12-year-old male, two 14-year-old Milwaukee males and a 16-year-old Milwaukee male) were eventually arrested and taken into custody.

Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at approximately 2:41 p.m., on the 500 block of S. Layton Boulevard. MPD officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery. They attempted to make a stop however, the driver refused and fled. The pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped on N. 30th Street and W. Michigan Street. The occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The unoccupied vehicle continued to roll and collided with a responding squad. No injuries were reported. The driver, a 13-year-old Milwaukee male and passengers, a 12-year-old Milwaukee male, two 14-year-old Milwaukee male and a 16-year-old Milwaukee male, were arrested after a foot pursuit. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.



MCSO was also involved.



