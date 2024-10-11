Group from Wisconsin safe after hunkering down during Hurricane Milton

Diane Kaye from Racine is filled with gratitude.

Kaye and three others including her husband, cousin and good friend weathered Hurricane Milton in a Palm Harbor, Florida home safely as the storm shifted south.

"We were very lucky. The winds sounded a little wicked on and off. We try to stay away from windows for the most part," Kaye told TMJ4 News.

Overnight winds took down trees and parts of a fence at the house where the group is staying, about 25 miles from Tropicana Field where the storm shredded the roof. Luckily, one of the trees just missed Kaye's car.

Kaye explained that they weighed their options and talked with residents before deciding to hunker down on higher ground and away from an evacuation zone.

The group is on an 8-week trip making stops around the country including a few places across Florida such as South Venice and Siesta Key.

They were in South Venice when they dodged the brunt of Hurricane Helene.

"This whole trip is supposed to be memorable and believe me it is a memorable trip. That seems like every place we go or have been has been getting hit," Kaye added.

Kaye stated that they were supposed to stay in Indian Shores, but could not since the area was devastated by the storm so they rushed to find a place and landed in Palm Harbor.

"I don't have it nearly as bad as others," Kaye said.

The four seniors have had a wave of emotions as so many people and businesses in the beach communities are dealing with devastation.

"Makes me want to cry. I just feel really bad for the people and I do think it's going to change it forever," Kaye said while visibly emotional. "I just pray for them."

