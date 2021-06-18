Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grosjean tops first IndyCar practice at Road America

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Romain Grosjean races during the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
IndyCar Detroit Auto Racing
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 19:40:57-04

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Romain Grosjean paced IndyCar’s opening practice at Road America, where his Formula One teammate at Haas is making his series debut.

Kevin Magnussen is the replacement driver for injured Felix Rosenqvist in Sunday's race. NASCAR regular Cody Shane Ware is also making his IndyCar debut on the Wisconsin permanent road course.

Grosjean tested at Road America two weeks ago and turned the fastest lap Friday but wished he had not. The Frenchman said when the car is fast in practice a team can be hesitant to make changes ahead of Sunday's race.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

juneteenth.gif

Watch the 50th Juneteenth parade Saturday on TMJ4