Grit helped No. 18 Wisconsin bounce back from slow start

Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a 53-yard touchdown, past Nebraska safety Myles Farmer (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 21:02:01-05

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is on the verge of completing a rare turnaround.

After opening 1-3, the 18th-ranked Badgers have won seven straight and need only a victory Saturday at Minnesota to earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin would become just the second team to reach a Power Five conference championship game after being multiple games below .500 that late in a season. Northwestern also got off to a 1-3 start before rallying to reach the Big Ten championship game in 2018.

