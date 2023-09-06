Grewenow Elementary School welcomed students back for the first day of school

KENOSHA — School is officially back in session in the Kenosha Unified School District.

Students and faculty at Grewenow Elementary School said they're more than excited the new year has finally begun. One student even said there was so much anticipation, it was hard for him to sleep.

"I kept waking up in the middle of the night thinking it was the first day of school," one student said. "I was so excited and so I just kept going to sleep and waking up.”

Many others at the school said the new year brings a lot of new things to look forward to like meeting new teachers, getting new grades, and playing with friends.

Grewenow Elementary School was full of little people, big backpacks, and bright futures.

"They become much more independent and they start to realize exactly what they can do," 3rd Grade Teacher Mike Smith said. "So, it’s fun watching what exactly they can do.”

Jeff Weiss, Kenosha Unified Superintendent, said it's always better when students are back to fill the halls. He said 40 schools with about 19,000 students were started back Tuesday morning.

"You get to see the floors are newly waxed," Weiss said. "All the kids are there with their new sneakers, with their new backpacks.”

Some students did one last dance to shake off the nerves before giving one final goodbye to their family.

As the clock struck 7:25 a.m., students headed back inside but not before one student shared this advice for the new year.

"Just like follow your dreams and like don’t get into drama because that just messes up your grades and you should focus more on learning.”

