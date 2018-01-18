Greenland Elementary offers 'ounces of advice' for new mothers

The students at Greenland Elementary in Oconomowoc play an active role in TODAY'S TMJ4's Community Baby Shower, which takes place this Friday.

For 15 of the shower's 16 years of events, the second-grade teachers at Greenland have tied a class project in with the Baby Shower. The students and their families donate diapers, formula and other supplies to the Community Baby Shower, along with their precious cards.

Sara Martin is one of three second grade teachers at Greenland Elementary. Every year, since 2004, the teachers have organized a class project with nearly 70 seven and 8 year olds.

The students create cards for the shower, titled 'Ounces of Advice', and share a lot of great advice to mothers. Eight-year-old MacKenzie Heidvogel said, "babies need sleep every day and they need bottles of milk every day."

Seven-year-old Eli Fonder said, "you should make the house, baby proof. Don't let baby have a small toy or they could choke."

Seven-year-old Ellie Nies has 2-week-old twin brothers at home and may know more about babies than her other classmates. Ellie said, "when one of them cries, the other keeps sleeping and that's helpful because at night, there's only one baby crying at once."

A set of twins in the classroom, Philip and Jacob Kleban, say that though they are twins themselves, they don't have advice for parents of twins. Philip said, "I don't even have any advice for that one!"

Second-grade teacher Greta Dowd, organizer of the project since the beginning, said, "it was a great way for students to get involved in their community to help others and children love babies."