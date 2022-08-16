Greenfield teen injured in hit and run returns home after 2 months, shows support for his soccer team

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield teen Trevor Le-Morrison was severely injured in a hit and run back in May. He suffered two broken femurs along with several other broken bones, damage to organs, and internal bleeding.

He has spent the last two months in the hospital and at in-patient physical therapy. Last week, he finally came home and is walking on his own.

"I don't even know what the word is to describe it. It just feels good to know he's here right now," Le-Morrison's mom Oanh Le said.

On Monday, Le-Morrison and his mom headed out to Greenfield High School where Le-Morrison is going into his senior year. He returned to support his soccer teammates in tryouts.

"I feel like it'd be better if I was out there and not just watching on the sides," Le-Morrison said.

Although he's frustrated being on the sidelines, his recovery so far is impressive given the severity of his injuries. Just in the last two months, he had to learn how to walk again.

"I feel like a baby learning to walk again and do all that stuff. I think babies move faster than me though," Le-Morrison said with a smile.

He said his doctors say he'll need at least a full year of recovery, especially for his head injuries. Unfortunately, that means he'll miss out on his senior soccer season. But, he's no less a part of the team and will be supporting his teammates as they supported him in his recovery.

