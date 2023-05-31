Greenfield teacher resigns, district investigation reveals 'improper relationship' with student

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Greenfield High School teacher resigned after a School District of Greenfield's investigation revealed evidence he had an "improper relationship" with an 18-year-old student.
Superintendent Lisa Elliott sent a letter to parents and staff informing them of the investigation's findings on Tuesday.
On May 16, a teacher was placed on administrative leave pending a district investigation into the potential relationship.
The Greenfield Police Department launched an independent investigation into the relationship. The police department's investigation did not find evidence of a crime and therefore did not file charges against the teacher, the letter says. The police department confirmed this to TMJ4 News in an email last week.
The school district's investigation, however, did find evidence "of an improper relationship between a teacher and an 18-year-old student."
The letter says on Wednesday, May 24, the teacher was provided notice that the Board of Education would be proceeding with a termination hearing. The following day, the teacher submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately.
On Tuesday, May 30, the Greenfield School Board considered the resignation at a Special School Board Meeting and accepted it. Following this action, the teacher's last day of employment with the district was May 25.
You can read the full statement below:
