Greenfield High School teacher on leave due to 'inappropriate relationship' with student

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Greenfield High School teacher was placed on administrative leave due to a potentially inappropriate relationship with a student.

School District of Greenfield Superintendent Lisa Elliott sent a letter to families and staff on Tuesday informing them of the investigation.

"School and district administrators are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and our school resource officer as they conduct the investigation," the letter says in part.

The letter says the district is focusing on the safety and well-being of its students and offered counselor services.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the school district for comment. Elliott responded, "To avoid undermining the on-going investigation, the District is unable to share further information at this time."

Greenfield teacher on leave... by TODAY'S TMJ4

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip