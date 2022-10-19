Greenfield soccer player injured in hit-and-run kicks first goal on the field after major progress

GREENFIELD, Wis. — "Oh yeah, Trev! Let's go, Trevor!" teammates shouted.

It's a moment, Trevor Le'Morrison waited several long months for.

"C'mon Trevor! Give it a good one, yeah!" fans yelled.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked Le'Morrison what was it like when he scored that goal.

"It felt good," Le'Morrison says. "I had my teammates right behind me. It felt good to know that they were there and then to celebrate with them. I knew that I helped my teammates win because my goal counted."

"Number 12, Trevor Le'Morrison!" the announcer says.

Greenfield and Brown Deer agreed that Le'Morrison would score the first goal of their soccer game.

Lance Allan asks, "When you were first approached that this was going to happen, what did you think?"

"Well at first, I didn't really want to do it, because I was like, 'oh I don't want a pity goal,'" Le'Morrison says. "And then my coach told me, he was like, 'anyone who thinks it's a pity, it's shame on them' because it's to show my progress."

"We're shy of six months, ever since his accident, to know that he was on that soccer field to kick a goal again, is inspiring to us," Le'Morrison's mom Oanh Le says.

Le'Morrison was injured in a hit-and-run accident on May 21. He was hospitalized until Aug. 11. But in October, he was rewarded for his hard work, yet he had one concern.

"Thoughts were, I'm really doing this," Le'Morrison says. "Why am I doing this? My team is here, right behind me. I'm about to score a goal. Where am I going to shoot it from? How far? What if I miss?"

Lance Allan asks, "I better make sure I make this, did that honestly go through your mind?"

"Even when I kicked it, I was like, I missed because I didn't look up after I shot. I was like, there was no way I made that because it felt like it was going left. Then I looked up, and then everyone started cheering, and it sailed bottom left corner. I was like, hey, that was a nice shot, couldn't even do that when I was fine."

But he made it! And now his future looks so much brighter than not so long ago.

Lance Allan asked, "What is the message in all this do you feel Oanh?"

"Pray," Le says. "Have faith. Don't give up. We saw our good days and bad days, and to be able to sit here now to tell you, Trevor's on his way to himself. Trevor has a bright future ahead of him. There's going to be more to Trevor."

As a team captain, Le'Morrison showed his team fight. But clearly, his smarts and humor make for a bright future with an incredible story to tell.

