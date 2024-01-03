Greenfield officer hurt and suspect on the run after car chase crashes into front porch

A Greenfield Police Officer is hurt and a suspect is on the run after a car chase ended in a crash on Milwaukee's South Side.

Greenfield police said it all started when they responded to a call for someone stealing a car from the Rosen Kia parking lot near 27th and Grange Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Shortly after police spotted the car, a chase began.

We're told a Greenfield Police squad car was hit by the suspect during the chase just before the stolen car crashed into the front porch around 1:50am.

Porch before being damaged by a car crash following a police chase



Greenfield police said the driver ran from the scene of the crash. Despite efforts to set up a perimeter around the area, the suspect get away.

Car crashes into Milwaukee porch after police chase



The family who lives in the home where the crash happened said while they're thankful to walk away with no physical injuries, the emotional damage from the crash is undeniable.

"I was asleep around that time," said Melissa Rojas, who lives in the home where the crash happened. "My mom was the one downstairs with my dad. She heard something, you know, something hit and she felt the bed shake. I went downstairs as soon as I heard crying and screaming.”

The Greenfield police officer inside of the squad car that was hit is expected to be be okay.

According to Police, there is no threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 414-761-5300.



