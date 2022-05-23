Greenfield High student injured by hit-and-run driver

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Greenfield High School student is recovering from critical injuries after a driver hit him and then drove off on Saturday.

Greenfield police say the teen was walking near Loomis and Edgerton just after 10 p.m. when the driver hit him.

An investigation led to the driver's arrest on Sunday, police said. The unidentified suspect is in Milwaukee County Court pending a review.

The student was brought to Children's Hospital. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Greenfield School Community during this difficult time," police said in their statement.

No other details were released.

