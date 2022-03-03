Greenfield 17-year-old buying both Gold Coast Subs locations

GREENFIELD, Wisc. — As teenagers, many people are beginning their first jobs at restaurants, malls, and department stores. However, one 17-year -old from Greenfield, is purchasing two businesses.

Josh Bizub is not your average teenager. Rather than focusing on having fun during the second semester of his senior year, he is working harder than ever. He is employed full time at Gold Coast Subs, goes to online school before and after work, and works another part time job on Sundays.

It's all part of his plan to buy the sandwich shop from his boss who is retiring soon.

“It’s something that I’m ready for. It’s something I’ve thought through, and I’m prepared for,” he said.

When all the bank and loan paperwork is completed, Bizub will become the owner of Gold Coast Subs in West Allis and Greenfield. He expects that to happen sometime in the summer.

For Bizub, the typical college route just didn't excite him.

“It’s something fun. To me, fun is not sitting in a classroom for four, five, six more years,” he said.

Some would say he is actually getting the best crash course in business by doing buying these sandwich shops.

“Sitting in a classroom won’t prepare you for the actual thing. That’s the same with anything. You actually have to do it," Bizub said.

Bizub started working at Gold Coast when he was 14. At 15, he knew he wanted to ask his boss to buy the business and ask banks for large loans. Once he takes over, he wants to start adding more locations. He said there are a few people who are interested in licensing the business that he may work with.

Buying a business like this is definitely daunting, but Bizub said he's ready for the challenge.

"I'm not even sure scared would be the right word. Am I little worried? Maybe a little. But I've been doing it for so long, it's something. In a sense, it doesn't even phase me anymore."

The West Allis location is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Greenfield location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

