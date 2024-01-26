Greendale Police chase results in crash damaging electrical box, gas meter and landscaping

An early morning police chase in Greendale ended in a crash that damaged property.

The Greendale Police Department says an officer tried to pull a driver over for speeding and a registration violation near 76th Street and Hill Ridge Drive.

Police say the 28-year-old male driver pulled over at first, but then drove off before the officer could get out of his car. The officer got back in his vehicle and chased the driver toward 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The driver tried to turn east ontoo Rawson and lost control — the vehicle was launched into the air over the sidewalk and snow bank. The crash damaged an electrical box, a gas meter, a downspout and some landscaping.

The driver got out of his car right away and ran off through a parking lot. Officers from the Franklin Police Department joined the search, and the suspect was found nearby in a wooded area.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as recklessly endangering safety. He was also cited for resisting an officer, operating on a suspended license, having an unregistered vehicle, and for unreasonable and imprudent speed.

