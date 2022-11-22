Greendale Middle School to have virtual school day after new threat

GREENDALE, Wis. — The Greendale Middle School will have a virtual school day on Tuesday after police say they received reports of a new threat that could take place tomorrow.

Police received reports regarding the threat around 4 p.m. on Monday. The update comes after middle school staff and students were put on a secure hold Monday afternoon due to a social media threat.

RELATED: Secure hold at Greendale Middle School, students safe, school says

Greendale Middle School Principal Ray Curry said in a letter to families that some students reported receiving a threat to the building over social media. Police believed the threat was not credible.

While police continue to investigate the new threat, the middle school will have a synchronous virtual school day Tuesday.

Principal Curry says attendance is required and if your child will not be in attendance, you're asked to call the attendance line, 414-423-2800, and press 1.

The Greendale Police continue to investigate the matter. If your student has any information regarding this matter, please contact the Greendale Police Department's non-emergency number, 414-423-2121.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip