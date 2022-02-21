Greendale High School Theatre presents Oliver! this March

GREENDALE — Tickets are on sale for Greendale High School(GHS) Theatre’s production of Oliver!

Shows will be March 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday Matinee on March 6 at 2:00 p.m.

The show will be performed in the Henry Ross Auditorium at GHS, 6801 Southway, Greendale.

Oliver! is a classic musical that highlights serious issues of poverty, homelessness, street crime, and domestic/partner abuse.

To help students work through the show, the theater program is partnering with Sojourner Family Peace Center for the 2022 Spring Musical.

The center will provide an educational workshop for students in the cast as well as public information and resources to audience members. After each performance, cast and crew members will collect a free-will offering from the audience to benefit Sojourner’s mission.

Sojourner Family Peace Center is the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving over 8,000 clients each year.

Ticket prices for Friday and Saturday shows are $10 for adults and $8 for students (18 and under). Matinee performance tickets are $7. All seats are reserved. Masks are recommended for all audience members.

Tickets are available online at ghstheatre.seatyourself.biz . For in-person ticket purchases, please call (414) 423-2815 or email GreendaleHSTheatre@gmail.com.

