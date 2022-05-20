Watch
Green Bay woman accused in dismemberment slaying competent for trial

Posted at 6:04 PM, May 20, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge in Brown County has ruled a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is competent to stand trial.

The decision means Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense. The 24-year-old Green Bay woman was twice examined for her competency. After an initial determination that Schabusiness was competent, the defense asked for a second opinion, which the law allows.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Shad Thyrion was found dismembered Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home. No trial date has been set.

