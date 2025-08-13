Green Bay volunteers help Milwaukee flood victims with cleanup kits

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Red Cross volunteers have mobilized to assist Milwaukee residents dealing with widespread flood damage, delivering essential cleanup supplies to affected neighborhoods.

Two local volunteers, Wayne Gauger and Steve Hamlin, departed Tuesday morning from the Green Bay Red Cross center in an emergency response vehicle packed with cleanup kits bound for Milwaukee.

"The damage is pretty widespread and in an area of high social vulnerability, so folks that already had existing needs and challenges," said Audrey Erdmann, Disaster Program Manager.

The cleanup kits contain mops, bleach, gloves, and other household cleaning supplies crucial for proper flood damage remediation. Volunteers distributed hundreds of these kits to affected residents throughout the day.

Red Cross officials emphasized that proper cleaning after flooding is essential to prevent mold growth and additional property damage.

Erdmann, who works in Green Bay but travels frequently for Red Cross operations, arrived in Milwaukee early Monday to assist with the response efforts.

"It's incredibly gratifying to carve out some time to give to others, and I would say our volunteers and everyone here feels the same way," Erdmann said.

For those looking to help, the Red Cross recommends three primary ways to contribute: volunteering, donating blood, or providing financial support.

"The best way to help, if people want to help, is to donate financially. And when they donate financially, their money will go towards events like this, like floods and wildfires," said Jen Warren, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross.

Erdmann and other volunteers plan to remain in Milwaukee for at least two weeks, with additional support expected from Green Bay and other Wisconsin communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

