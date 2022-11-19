Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body, writing Bible verse on wall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Michigan man accused in the death of a Green Bay man is also accused of killing an Alabama man, attacking a Michigan woman, and burning a church.

According to Green Bay Police, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Mich., a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.

Anderson is now formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Back in August, police responded to Ernst’s apartment on Packerland Drive for a welfare check and found him deceased. Shortly after, a national alert was issued by Green Bay Police as a vehicle registered to Ernst was discovered missing.

According to police, it was believed that Anderson may have taken the vehicle, which was eventually tracked to Alabama by license plate readers.

Anderson was taken into custody by the Helena Police Department in Alabama and U.S. Marshals. He is currently jailed in Alabama, where he is charged with a separate crime.

The newly-filed criminal complaint in Brown County reveals disturbing details of the case. Police interviewed Anderson when he was caught, and the complaint says Anderson admitted to attacking a female jogger in upper Michigan, killing Ernst in Green Bay, and killing another man in Alabama. The complaint said Anderson also admitted to burning a church down in Alabama.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson admitted to police during the interview that he had disturbing thoughts about hurting and killing people.

"I always just wanted to kill somebody," Anderson is recorded saying in the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Anderson told police he used the app Grindr to meet the two men he admitted to killing, saying the app was a convenient way to get access to a victim.

In Ernst's death, Anderson is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with Ernst's body, writing a Bible verse on his bedroom wall, and leaving a handwritten apology. According to the complaint, Ernst had about 50 stab wounds on his body.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-241402. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.