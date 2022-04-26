Green Bay Police: Officer narrowly missed in hit-and-run crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — New video from Green Bay Police shows a vehicle crashing into a police motorcycle and then driving off. Police said the officer received minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened on April 19. The officer was conducting a traffic stop and was entering data on the mobile data terminal attached to the motorcycle when the motorcycle was rear-ended by another driver.

Green Bay Police said the officer was standing next to the motorcycle when the crash happened, receiving minor injuries. Police said the vehicle had fled the scene after the crash and was located a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with hit and run – injury, inattentive driving, and operating without a valid license.

Green Bay Police are urging motorists to stay focused while driving, especially with motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians being back on the road.