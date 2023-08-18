Green Bay named one of the best places to live by U.S. News & World Report

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay is earning top honors yet again as one of the best places to live in the country.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Green Bay at No. 3 as best places to live for families.

San Jose, California and Huntsville, Alabama were top two due to their job markets.

However, Managing Editor Susannah Snider says Green Bay helped lead the way in another metric.

"There's one data point that goes unappreciated, which is the commute time. It's one of the best in the country at Green Bay. It's under 20 minutes, and if you have children, being able to A.) get to their daycare or school quickly if they are sick or need you and B.) just spend more time with them in the day. You don't have to pay as much for after-school care, it's so useful," Snider said.

Snider added, the report is based off metrics like housing affordability, job market, and access to health care.

Madison, Wisconsin also made the Top 25 List and came in at No. 11.

