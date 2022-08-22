Green Bay homicide suspect arrested in Texas

Gustavo Cantu, a suspect in an April homicide case in Green Bay, has been arrested in Texas. His brother, another suspect in the case, is still at large.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Facebook Page, KCSO Investigators gained information that brothers Gustavo Cantu and Alejandro Cantu might have been hiding in Ingram, Texas. The brothers were being sought by Green Bay police and U.S. Marshals Service for an alleged drug-related murder in April of 2022.

Officers made contact with Gustavo and a female passenger at a traffic stop within a few miles of their last reported location. A search warrant was obtained to try to locate Alejandro.

Alejandro was not located and is currently wanted. He is Native American and is described as being 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has "Cantu" tattooed on his left forearm and other tattoos.

“We are pleased to have Gustavo Cantu in custody and he will be facing the justice system for his alleged crimes in Wisconsin. Our Special Response Team and entire Special Operations Division did a great job protecting the public,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “These suspects have evaded law enforcement nationwide for almost four months, and our investigators and teams have hopefully brought this string of criminal activity to an end. We appreciate the cooperation of the KPD and the entire team that continues to work this case.”

Gustavo Cantu and Naomi Rose Cadotte, both of Wisconsin were arrested during the traffic stop. Gustavo was arrested on three outstanding warrants, including murder, felony possession of THC, and felony bail jumping.

Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues. As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If any member of the public has information regarding this case, contact the Kerr County Sheriff's Office at (830) 896-1216 or call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-TIPS.