Green Bay getting ready for NFL Draft this month

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Get ready for Green Bay to become the center of the football world when the NFL Draft kicks off two weeks from today. The event is anticipated to draw tens of thousands of fans from across the country, with an estimated $90 million economic impact statewide.

For a storybook franchise, NFL history is set to unfold once again in Green Bay.

Hinterland Brewery, located near Lambeau Field and one of the first investors in Titletown District, is ready for both game day and draft day. Owner Bill Tressler is excited about the brewery's position for the big event.

TMJ4's Charles Benson asked Tressler, "Is this the fruit you were hoping to capture-coming to Titletown to be part of this year-round destination?"

"Titletown is an amazing place," Tressler replied. "Honestly, it's kind of surpassed our expectations in so many ways."

Now, it's game on for the NFL Draft at this brewery that has been crafting beers for 30 years.

"We have been producing a ton of beer," Tressler said. "We know how much beer we sell on game day, so that has to be a factor. Doing that three days in a row is going to be interesting."

Construction is well underway for the massive NFL Draft stage. When Benson visited, Packers Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement Gabrielle Dow explained the significance of the setup.

"This theater is where Roger makes the picks as the prospects walk across the stage," Dow said, referring to Commissioner Roger Goodell. During a previous announcement, Goodell predicted the event would create iconic moments for Green Bay.

Benson inquired, "Why Green Bay? Why in 2025?"

Goodell replied, "It's a perfect place to do it. It's about celebrating our game, our fans, and our communities."

Corrie Campbell agrees. Not far from the stage is the Oneida Nation Walk of Legends on Lombardi Avenue-a chance for the expected 240,000 fans to learn about the football legends who called Green Bay home. She help design the project her mother created

"It traces the history of the Packers from the late 1800s-before they were the Packers-to the present day with monuments along a walk around Lambeau Field," Campbell said.

With such rich history, the smallest city to host an NFL franchise is poised for another significant win for the community.

"I don't think anyone really thought the NFL Draft would come given the size of the city," said Tressler "It will bring a lot of exposure to people around the country."

The NFL Draft is expected to provide an estimated $20 million economic boost for the Green Bay area, according to Discover Green Bay.

Game days — which typically include multi-night stays — contribute about $15 million to the local economy.

