Green Bay dismemberment suspect Taylor Schabusiness back in court

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man is back in court.

Recently, Taylor Schabusiness received two different exams to determine if she's competent to stand trial. Experts from the defense and state presented findings from those exams on Thursday. Schabusiness has pleaded incompetent.

In court Thursday, the doctor testifying for the defense says in evaluation, Taylor made delusional statements, thought the process was disorganized and signaled a need for further evaluation.

The doctor from the state said, "she is competent to proceed at this time," and she was cooperative, not distracted. The doctor also said Schabusiness could state the charges against her and the possible sentences she faces if convicted.

The court is expected to render a final decision on her competency.

Schabusiness has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault in connection to the death of Shad Thyrion back in February.