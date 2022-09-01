Green Bay dismemberment case: Trial for Taylor Schabusiness delayed

The trial for a woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man has been delayed following a hearing Thursday.

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court for a status conference Thursday. Her lawyer said that their case won't be ready by the October date when her jury trial was slated to begin.

During Thursday's hearing, the lawyer for Schabusiness asked for a new status hearing for a new trial date. Online records state the original jury trial set for next month was removed from the court's calendar.

Schabusiness plans to plead not guilty by insanity. The judge is appointing an evaluator because of the planned plea.

Additionally, the attorney for the state told the judge Thursday that the state is still waiting on an autopsy report.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion, who was found dismembered in February at a Green Bay home.

Another status hearing is slated for October 3.