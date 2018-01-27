Great Wolf Lodge to open new Gurnee, Illinois resort July 1

CHICAGO -- Great Wolf Lodge's new Gurnee, Illinois location will open July 1 in the former Key Lime Cove Resort after more than a year of renovations -- including nearly doubling the size of the existing water park.

This is the company’s 17th North American location.The new Illinois resort is located near Six Flags Great America, right off Interstate 94.

Great Wolf Lodge says the Illinois location will be a first‐class, year‐round family destination with 414 guest suites.

The company says their main attraction is their indoor water park. The water park will be kept at 84 degrees and will include "Fort Mackenzi" -- a multi‐level interactive water fort treehouse with a massive tipping water bucket, Crooked Creek lazy river, Slap Tail Pond wave pool, River Canyon Run family raft ride, along with high thrill water slides, water features for toddlers and more.

In addition to the 80,000 square‐foot indoor water park, the resort will feature a variety of entertainment offerings and including Great Wolf Adventure Park -- a full service family entertainment center featuring the Howlers Peak Ropes Course, Ten Paw Alley family bowling, Howl in One mini golf, Northern Lights Arcade, and Rustic Ridge, a multi‐story rock wall.

Great Wolf Lodge Illinois will also feature several dining options, including Campfire Kitchen, serving buffet‐style breakfast and dinner daily and Barnwood, which features farm‐to‐fork creations and craft cocktails. Additional eateries include Hungry as a Wolf, offering handmade pizza and pasta, and Buckets Incredible Craveables for poolside fare, and more.

Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is now accepting reservations for its new resort. For more information or to make a reservation, visit greatwolf.com.