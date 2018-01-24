Great Dane service dog Finn plays in the newly fallen snow

Monday's rain quickly turned to snow, perfect for kids to bundle up and play in. Not only do kids enjoy the snow, but dogs do too!

You may be inspired to go out and play in this dog diggin' snow after watching this cute viewer video.

Finn, the Great Dane Service Dog from Chronicles of Eve and Finn, took some time this morning to run around in the freshly fallen snow.

Finn helps 9-year-old Eve, who has brittle bones, walk. He was donated by The Service Dog Project. The organization trains and donates Danes to people who need mobility assistance.

Most service dogs usually cost about $15,000 to $30,000, and the organization is able to run solely on donations.

Perhaps you weren't as excited as Finn to wake up to snow, but these videos are sure to make you smile!