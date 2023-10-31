Grant Elementary enjoys trick-or-treating at St. Catherine Commons

KENOSHA, Wis. — It’s a day circled on the calendar at Grant Elementary.

Students and staff dodged snowflakes on their short walk before venturing indoors for the school’s annual Halloween event on Tuesday at St. Catherine Commons.

“It’s just a day of magic and fun,” Grant Elementary Administrative Specialist Rachael Malsack said. “When we can incorporate that into learning, what better combination is there?”

The event was for all Grant students and staff, many of whom were dressed in their favorite costumes.

They took a field trip to nearby St. Catherine Commons, where local seniors anxiously waited with a seemingly endless supply of candy.

While huge snowflakes made for a scenic walk, most everyone enjoyed trick-or-treating in a temperature-controlled environment.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI A Grant Elementary trick-or-treater walks over to St. Catherine Commons for the school's annual Halloween event on Tuesday in Kenosha.

“I imagine this is great for the parents too,” St. Catherine Commons’ resident Nancy Ness said.

“It kind of takes the weather equation out of it. It’s bad enough they had to walk over here, but it is kind of pretty.”

St. Catherine Common is a community partner of Grant Elementary. Many of the students recognized the senior citizens from previous events throughout the year.

“It’s a very interesting dynamic, but intergenerational relationships are so important to us at Grant,” Malsack said. “They’re so good for the kids and the kids love it.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip