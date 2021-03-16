Grandson and grandpa duo team up for children's book series

WAUKESHA — A grandson in Waukesha and his grandpa in Florida are crushing the children’s book game. They have released two books since September and have sold nearly 1,000 copies. They have big plans for the future.

“Well, book 3 hopefully will be out sometime in May, and then I’ve got books 4,5,6,7,8,9, and 10 already lined up," Dan Madson, the grandfather to 7-year-old Mack Zarling, said.

Dan used to live in Madison but now he resides in Florida. Mack lives in Waukesha. Whether it's by a phone call or in-person, these two have come up with a new children's book series called 'Burgerhead and Mean Jerry'.

Dan Madson A page from the 2nd book in the Burgerhead and Mean Jerry series.

“Me and my friends were writing and writing and writing, and finally I came up with these characters," Mack said.

Mack comes up with the characters, what they look like, and develops their personalities. He came up with the idea to make one of the characters have a burger head because, well, why not. He wanted to, so he did. Dan is the writer.

“All these stories will be based on things that happened to me when I was a kid.”

The first book came out in early September and the second was published in December.

Rachel Zarling Mack Zarling holds copies of the first book in the Burgerhead and Mean Jerry series.

Of the roughly 1,000 copies sold, Mack has personally signed 150 of them. He is becoming a bit of a star in his school too.

“Well I told my friends (Monday) in my class that I was going to be on an interview, and they’re like, 'hey can I watch that?' And, 'hey can I see that book?'”

The two 'Burgerhead and Mean Jerry' books can be found on Amazon.

