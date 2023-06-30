Grandmother of teen killed while riding bike in Milwaukee speaks out

MILWAUKEE — Carol Daquisto was on her way home Thursday afternoon when she was rerouted because of a police scene just a block away from her home. She said in that moment her heart dropped. Her grandson, who lives with her, was riding his bike to the Pick N Save just up the street.

"I had a really sick feeling in my stomach just coming home. My aunt was outside over there. She was like 'a kid on a bike got hit.' And I was like 'oh no, my kid left on a bike.' and she said 'a green bike?' and I was like, 'yeah a green bike.' So I was instantly sick," Carol remembered.

Her 13-year-old grandson, Amare Crump, had been hit by a car while riding his bike on the sidewalk along 76th Street. Daquisto said he died instantly.

"I had a relationship with him, ya know? And it's just not there. It's never going to be there again 'cause people gotta speed," she said.

Carol Daquisto Amare Crump

Carol thinks Amare must have just left for the store when he was hit. She said she sees reckless driving on 76th almost every time she looks out her window.

"This is such a dangerous street. All my neighbors, all the businesses are all complaining about the same thing. The speed is treacherous on this street," Daquisto shared. "They're doing hundreds. They're racing nightly. Like, I mean, if you want to race go somewhere for racing, they have racetracks."

She's hoping something will change before another child's life is lost. For now, she said she'll remember Amare as someone who volunteered to mow the lawn and played dolls with his little sister.

"He always wanted to lend a helping hand. If I needed help with something, he'd be there to do it," Daquisto said. "I always gave my grandkids a speech, 'when I die I want you to know this. And when I die I want you to know that.' You never think about, well, burying your grandkid. I'm just really hurt."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Amare's family pay for a funeral they never thought they'd have to plan. You can find that by clicking here.

