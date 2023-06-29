Teen bicyclist dead after crash near 76th and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — A teen bicyclist is dead after police say a car veered off the road and struck him near 76th and Good Hope on Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.

A vehicle was making a turn to travel north onto 76th from Denver when it collided with another vehicle that was traveling north on 76th.

The vehicle that was struck lost control, drove onto the sidewalk and collided with the bicyclist and three parked ATVs.

Police say the bicyclist, an unidentified boy that appears to be in his teens, was pinned between the ATVs and trapped. He died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

