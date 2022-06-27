Grand opening of Komatsu's new Milwaukee campus; goal to create 1,000 jobs

MILWAUKEE — The multinational heavy equipment maker, Komatsu, held a grand opening for its new $285 million campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor District on Monday.

The 58-acre campus includes offices, manufacturing and research, a customer experience center and a robotics lab, according to a statement. It replaces the Japanese company's two former regional facilities and merges them into one in the ideal location next to the Port of Milwaukee, rail lines and freeways.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation agreed to $59.5 million in performance-based tax credits which will be rewarded based on Komatsu's "job creation and retention, capital investment, and use of Wisconsin-based supply chains." The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also invested $1.7 million in rail and road improvements in that area.

Komatsu and state leaders hope the project will bring more than 1,000 jobs to what they called a "long-dormant area" of one of Milwaukee's industrial areas.

Gov. Tony Evers, who attended the ceremony, said in a statement:

“With more than 135 years of history in Milwaukee, Komatsu is demonstrating exactly how important it is for global companies to continue to invest in Wisconsin and exactly why they should. With well-connected infrastructure, hardworking people, strategic state investments in education and job training, and the quality of life we offer here—Wisconsin is full of potential.”

The company says they designed the campus to be sustainable and environmentally friendly. They will be using solar panels, wind spires, LED lighting and electric vehicle chargers at the facility.

The South Harbor Campus is located near Greenfield Avenue near Harbor View Plaza.

