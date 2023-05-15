Grafton teacher charged after threatening students over swastika drawing

GRAFTON, Wis. — A teacher at John Long Middle School was charged with making terrorist threats toward students in his classroom after prosecutors say he became angry over a student's drawing of a swastika.

David Schroeder, 46, was charged with one felony count of terrorist threats - create risk of causing result.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the middle school on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. after a parent reported that her son said a teacher "made threatening statements to students about guns and physically harming them."



PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grafton middle school teacher arrested after threatening students over swastika drawing

The complaint says the environment inside the school was "chaotic." Several students were in the main office saying they were scared and office staff were "fielding numerous phone calls" from parents wondering what happened and that they were coming to get their kids.

The school's principal informed police that the incident with Schroeder happened around 9:15 a.m. and that he was already escorted from the premises.

Two days earlier, according to the principal, Schroeder, who police previously saidis Jewish, found a notebook in the classroom that had a swastika on it but didn't know who it belonged to. On Friday, May 12, Schroeder allegedly found two students in possession of a drawing. The drawing, which was recovered by law enforcement, is a hand-drawn image of a leprechaun, a rainbow, a pot of gold, and a shoe. The original image was done in pen and then someone drew several swastikas on the image in pencil.

A student reported that when Schroeder found the drawing, he confronted the entire class. He allegedly stated it was not appropriate and said, "I wish pain on all of you and your families." The complaint says he told the students he would have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat. He allegedly said, "All Jews have guns and that he had 17 guns in his basement and that he would 'F' them up."

Other students reported similar statements, including Schroeder stating he would "go scorched earth" on them. Students say he was screaming these statements toward the entire class.

After Schroeder made these statements, a student asked to go to the bathroom but instead went to the administration to report the threats.

Schroeder was then escorted from the school. Students began texting their parents that they did not feel safe at school, resulting in a "substantial number" of parents picking up their children at midday.

The incident also prompted several requests for additional patrols at the Family Fun Night scheduled that same night at Woodview Middle School out of concern.

According to the complaint, Schroeder was allegedly already under investigation for other concerning or inappropriate behavior toward students. Prior to this incident, the district already determined Schroeder's contract would not be renewed next year.

Schroeder declined to make an additional statement but did acknowledge to police that he owns firearms.

A cash bond for Schroeder was set at $10,000 on Monday. He returns to court on June 22 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, Schroeder faces a maximum of 3.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff S. Nelson sent a letter to district families and staff on Friday regarding the incident. He says the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave and escorted from the building.

The letter says in part, "This morning at John Long Middle School administration was informed of an issue regarding the inappropriate and unprofessional behavior of a staff member. An investigation was immediately conducted and the teacher was immediately placed on leave and escorted from the building. This staff member will continue to be on leave and will not have contact with students until we complete our investigation."

The letter says another teacher "promptly took action" to ensure all students were safe amid the incident.

"We understand that this situation may have had an adverse (effect) on our students and their feelings of security," Nelson said in the letter to families.

The district says they have offered reassurance and support for its students.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip