Grafton teacher placed on administrative leave for 'inappropriate, unprofessional behavior'

GRAFTON, Wis. — A staff member at John Long Middle School was placed on administrative leave amid "inappropriate and unprofessional behavior," according to the Grafton School District superintendent.

Superintendent Jeff S. Nelson sent a letter to district families and staff on Friday regarding the incident. The teacher was immediately placed on leave and escorted from the building.

The letter says in part, "This morning at John Long Middle School administration was informed of an issue regarding the inappropriate and unprofessional behavior of a staff member. An investigation was immediately conducted and the teacher was immediately placed on leave and escorted from the building. This staff member will continue to be on leave and will not have contact with students until we complete our investigation."

The letter says another teacher "promptly took action" to ensure all students were safe amid the incident.

"We understand that this situation may have had an adverse (effect) on our students and their feelings of security," Nelson said in the letter to families.

The district says they have offered reassurance and support for its students.

It is not yet confirmed what happened during Friday morning's incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

