Grafton prepares for WWII hero's funeral 80 years after he died

On a piece of land in Grafton where Roy Harms grew up, there's now a building that bears his name.

For decades, Rose-Harms American Legion Post 355 has welcomed veterans and stood as a place to honor 1st Lt. Harms, a farm kid who never came home from war.

A B-24 pilot, Harms was 26 when his plane was shot down over Romania on a bombing mission. His body was lost. Later, his family would give a piece of their land to the Legion for Post 355.

Then last summer, the family received news they weren't sure they'd ever receive — the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency had finally identified Harms' remains. And on Saturday, he'll be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton with his parents.

"This is the most appropriate, this is the only place where his remains belong. Right here. The family will be all home," said Timothy Harms Murphy, Roy Harms nephew.

It was the DNA of Harms Murphy and his mother, Laura Harms Murphy, that was used successfully to identify his uncle.

"She [Laura Harms Murphy] died in 2020. And before she passed, they identified the co-pilot, through DNA. And I said 'Mom, your brother was right there. It's just a matter of time.' "

Saturday morning's funeral is for family, friends and the Village of Grafton to welcome home a hero.

A procession will run from Mueller Funeral Homes to Woodlawn Cemetery and finally to Legion Post 355.

"There are not words to describe what an honor it is to be a part of something like that. For our entire legion family, and the Roy Harms family," said Sue Turowski, the Auxiliary Secretary for Legion Post 355.

According to Post 355, the public is invited to stand in silence during the procession along North St. between 12th and 3rd Avenues at 11:15 a.m.

"For our area and this family, this is closure. He's being buried with his mom and dad. And that's some close," said Turowski.

