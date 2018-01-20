Grafton man threatens to send Anthrax to AT&T

GRAFTON -- A 44-year-old Grafton man was arrested for claiming a package he was trying to send through UPS had anthrax in it, according to the Grafton Police Department.

It happened Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m. UPS employees called police because the suspect walked into the store attempting to return a U-Verse cable box to AT&T, stating that it contained anthrax and he hoped all of the recipients died.

The suspect was identified as David Turiciano from Grafton.

Both, the box and the suspects' vehicle were inspected by HAZMAT experts and the FBI, and they were tested for exposure and contamination. Preliminary results came back negative, but the package was turned over to the FBI for further testing.

No one was injured, and Turiciano is charged with disorderly conduct and was taken to Ozaukee County Jail.