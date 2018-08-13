Governor Walker says 'no tariffs' the way to go on Harley

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is reacting to President Trump's renewed war of words with Harley Davidson.

The president's tweet struck a nerve for some Wisconsinites. Governor Walker addressed the tweet, but somewhat avoided a direct answer when we asked him about Trump supporting a Harley boycott.

"Obviously I've got a long-standing tradition, I'm wearing Harley boots right now, of loving Harley Davidson, and I want them to do well here in the state of Wisconsin. I think one of the best ways for that to happen is for us to do what the president himself talked about, and that's to get to a point where there's no tariffs," Walker said.

Earlier this year, Harley announced its plan to move production of motorcycles for the European Union overseas to avoid tariffs on aluminum and steel. Trump has said he will lure foreign motorcycle producers to the United States to increase competition for Harley.

Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

"I want to make it clear. I'd love for them to make all their bikes here in the state of Wisconsin," said Governor Walker.

The Governor said no tariffs is the way to go.

"If we can get to that point the sooner the better. That will help Harley and plenty of other companies too," said Walker.

Harley-Davidson has not commented on the president's boycott tweet.