Governor Walker says 'no tariffs' the way to go on Harley

"Obviously I've got a long-standing tradition, I'm wearing Harley boots right now, of loving Harley Davidson, and I want them to do well here in the state of Wisconsin. I think one of the best ways for that to happen is for us to do what the president himself talked about, and that's to get to a point where there's no tariffs," Walker said.
Earlier this year, Harley announced its plan to move production of motorcycles for the European Union overseas to avoid tariffs on aluminum and steel. Trump has said he will lure foreign motorcycle producers to the United States to increase competition for Harley.
Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.