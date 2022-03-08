Governor Tony Evers calls on President Biden and Congress to give drivers a 'gas tax holiday'

MILWAUKEE — As President Joe Biden stops all oil imports from Russia, Wisconsin lawmakers are calling for the president to halt the federal gas tax.

Governor Tony Evers joined the governors of four other states Tuesday in sending a letter to the president and congressional leadership.

In the letter, the governors ask for a gas tax holiday, which would subtract 18.4 cents a gallon at the pump.

The governors say “At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation.”

TMJ4 News asked Governor Evers about putting the state gas tax on hold. He said “That’s possible, but I think the major one is out of the federal government, so hopefully we’ll find some help there.”

The state’s portion of a gallon of gas includes a higher level of 32.9 cents per gallon, but the governor did not address that.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) told TMJ4 News she supports pulling more oil from the nation’s strategic oil reserve.

“I know that everyone is feeling the Putin price spike at the pump, but we need to do what we can to help address that and help people who are filling up their tanks,” said Baldwin.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson was not available for comment, but in the past has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Biden administration’s green energy policies.

