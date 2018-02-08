Governor Scott Walker, Assembly propose one-year tax rebate, holiday
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Families with school-aged children would receive a one-time $100 tax rebate and Wisconsin's 5 percent sales tax would be waived the first weekend in August under a deal reached with Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Republicans.
Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the agreement Thursday. It's a variation of a tax cut Walker first put forward last month. It's unclear whether the Senate is on board.