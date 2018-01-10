Gov. Walker attacks Madison Mayor Paul Soglin on Twitter following his entry into governor's race

Chloe Hurckes
11:33 AM, Jan 10, 2018
31 mins ago
Alex Wong
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON -- Governor Scott Walker attacked Madison and its mayor on Twitter upon Mayor Paul Soglin's entry into the governor's race.

After Soglin announced he'll be running for governor, Walker tweeted against the mayor and the city, blaming him directly for the increased murder rate and deteriorating businesses.  

Walker also faults Soglin for higher homicides in Madison. The ten homicides in Madison last year tied a record.

 WISC-TV reports since Walker took office, homicides have increased statewide from 138 in 2011 to 230 in 2016. 146 of those homicides occurred in the City of Milwaukee in 2016.

Walker's tweet also comes at the same time his Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is launching a $1 million advertising campaign targeting young professionals in Chicago. The campaign tries to lure the millennials to Wisconsin with ads featuring Madison and 14 other locations.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top