Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on GOP shared revenue plan: 'I haven't signed off on anything'

Assembly Republicans announced their own shared revenue proposal on Friday with a local sales tax increase option.
Gov. Tony Evers weighs in on where he stands regarding the GOP's shared revenue plan.
Posted at 8:08 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 21:08:49-04

More money for the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County from the state has become one of the more defining issues in Gov. Tony Evers' budget this year.

TMJ4's Charles Benson asked Gov. Evers where he stands now. Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

