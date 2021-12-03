Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes GOP-authored anti-abortion bills

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Evers vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman's right to abortion. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
tony evers
Posted at 5:21 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 18:21:56-05

MADISON — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills, a move that came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman's right to abortion.

Evers is making his support for abortion rights a key plank of his 2022 reelection campaign. He was widely expected to veto the measures the GOP-controlled Legislature passed in October. Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override the vetoes.

Republican legislative leaders have not returned messages seeking comment on the vetoes and whether they would seek an override vote.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale