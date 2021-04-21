Watch
Gov. Tony Evers signs executive order directing law enforcement to review, update use of force policies

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 17:35:56-04

Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order that would direct state-managed law enforcement to review and update their use of force policies.

Executive Order #111 comes a day after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty by a jury in George Floyd’s death.

The order will include the Department of Natural Resources Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection, the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, among other state-managed law enforcement.

“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” said Evers. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can't be the last. Our Badger Bounceback agenda includes several measures on policing accountability and transparency and I am hopeful these provisions will receive bipartisan support so we can continue the important work of keeping our promises of a more just, more fair, and more equitable state.”

The Wisconsin Assembly’s bipartisan racial disparities task force issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday. The group stopped short Wednesday of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants.

The governor had signed Executive Order #84 in August, calling for a special session on issues of police accountability and transparency, but the Legislature gaveled out without taking action.

To read Executive Order #111, click here.

