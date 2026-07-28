Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency after storms cause widespread damage in eastern Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency following the storms that tore through parts of eastern Wisconsin on Monday.

Kayla Wolf/AP Photo A woman walks among debris after a tornado struck Monday, July 27, 2026, in Menasha, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

The storms resulted in at least one confirmed tornado, with preliminary surveys indicating EF3 damage in the Menasha/Appleton area, along with high winds, hail, power outages, and disruptions to public water systems, causing widespread and significant damage.

Related: Tornado tears through Fox Valley:

Tornado tears through the Fox Valley

"We are continuing to assess the devastation and destruction Wisconsin is seeing, especially in the Fox Cities, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help every family, business, and community affected recover," Gov. Evers said. "This emergency declaration will ensure every available resource is deployed so we can respond quickly to the needs on the ground, and I want to thank the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers who are already working to help to restore essential services, clean up neighborhoods, and assess the damages. Together, we will recover and recover stronger, and I ask everyone to keep the families and communities affected in your thoughts over the coming days and weeks as they rebuild."

NBC 26

Currently, multiple fire services, law enforcement, public works, utilities, volunteer organizations, and other emergency response agencies have deployed to assist the public and recovery operations in the affected areas.

According to the release, the State Emergency Operations Center was elevated to a Level 3 on Monday, and Evers' declaration of a state of emergency will help ensure state agencies, local partners, utilities, and emergency management officials can continue working together and respond quickly to damage and effects caused by the severe weather.

In the meantime, Wisconsin Emergency Management, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, has been working with counties to assess damage and determine resources needed to speed recovery efforts.

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