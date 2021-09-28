Watch
Gov. Tony Evers calls GOP-ordered election probe a 'boondoggle'

Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Gov. Evers
Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 12:34:12-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is blasting a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a "$700,000 boondoggle" and says election clerks should be "lawyered up."

Even more attention is being focused on Wisconsin and other states where Republicans are pursuing reviews of last year's election after one in Arizona confirmed President Joe Biden's win there. Biden also won in Wisconsin.

The investigation in Wisconsin is being led by retired conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. He said in a video last week that the burden will be on local election clerks to prove the election was run fairly.

Evers said Tuesday it was "a bit outrageous" to ask clerks to prove a negative.

