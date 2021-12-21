Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Evers signs gambling deal with St. Croix Chippewa

items.[0].image.alt
St. Croix Tribal Government Center
89714852_111591483802397_7976619253610577920_n.jpg
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 10:58:31-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration has signed a deal allowing gambling on sports and other events at St. Croix Chippewa tribal casinos.

Evers' administration announced Monday that it has amended the state's gambling compact with the tribe to offer event wagering. The St. Croix Tribal Council approved the amendment on Nov. 30.

The U.S. Department of the Interior still must approve the amendment but the tribe has already started building a sports book facility at its Turtle Lake casino. The Evers administration in July amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports betting at that tribe's casino. The move authorized betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale