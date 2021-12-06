Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Evers signs bills to support survivors of sexual assault

items.[0].image.alt
Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Gov. Evers
Posted at 3:07 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 16:07:41-05

WEST BEND, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills Monday that will support victims and survivors of sexual assault.

Senate Bill 71, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 116, establishes a statutory procedure for collecting and submitting sexual assault kits to state crime laboratories for processing and retention, according to a news release.

Senate Bill 94, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 117, creates a tracking system for survivors to access information about the status of their sexual assault kit a it moves through the criminal justice process.

“Victims and survivors of sexual assault have already gone through the unimaginable, and their path to justice should never be obstructed or delayed,” said Gov. Evers. “I am proud to sign these bills today, increasing transparency and accountability in the state’s testing process for sexual assault kits to help prevent future delays in justice for victims while empowering survivors with resources to track their kits directly.”

To learn more about Senate Bill 71, click here.

For more information on Senate Bill 94, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale