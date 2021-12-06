Gov. Evers signs bills to support survivors of sexual assault

WEST BEND, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed two bills Monday that will support victims and survivors of sexual assault.

Senate Bill 71, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 116, establishes a statutory procedure for collecting and submitting sexual assault kits to state crime laboratories for processing and retention, according to a news release.

Senate Bill 94, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 117, creates a tracking system for survivors to access information about the status of their sexual assault kit a it moves through the criminal justice process.

“Victims and survivors of sexual assault have already gone through the unimaginable, and their path to justice should never be obstructed or delayed,” said Gov. Evers. “I am proud to sign these bills today, increasing transparency and accountability in the state’s testing process for sexual assault kits to help prevent future delays in justice for victims while empowering survivors with resources to track their kits directly.”

