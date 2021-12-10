Evers Administration and Wisconsin tribal leaders sign relationship-focused consultation agreements

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers and several members of his cabinet Thursday signed agreements with representatives of Native American groups regarding consultation between Wisconsin and Native nations.

Wisconsin is home to 11 federally-recognized Native American nations, plus one recognized nation. Governor Doyle’s Executive Order #39 in 2004 recognized the peer relationship between the state of Wisconsin and Native nations within the state. The agreements expand and build on that existing relationship.

These agreements emphasize the need for respectful and peaceful cooperation between the state and Native governments. Other parts of the agreements include promoting tribal perspectives within state agencies, and the planning and delivery of state services to Native areas.

“Signing these agreements today is only the start of our work. The real work comes in the months and years ahead, in living up to these expectations we have set, in growing and developing these relationships, and in updating and renewing our commitments along the way,” said Gov. Evers. “There is tremendous potential for our state and for our Tribal communities when we work together and collaborate to ensure the prosperity, health, and well-being of all those who call Wisconsin home, and I look forward to continuing to foster these government-to-government relations with the sovereign Native Nations in Wisconsin.”

A full list of the agreements made between the state and Native nations can be found on the Wisconsin state website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip