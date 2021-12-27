Watch
Gov. Evers says he may support bail changes after Waukesha parade

Mark Hoffman/AP
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Christmas Parade SUV
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 11:19:41-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, which has come under scrutiny since the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.

The Democratic governor told WISC-TV in a year-end interview published Monday that he might support changing the bail system to raise the amounts that violent offenders have to pay.

But he says everyone needs to “take a breath” and that all stakeholders would have to be involved in any discussions.

Authorities say a man who allegedly ran over his wife with his SUV drove into the parade, killing six people and injuring many others, two days after he was released on $1,000 bail.

Milwaukee County's district attorney has said his office's bail request was an oversight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

